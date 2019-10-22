Roger Dennis Larsen, 79, of Grand Island died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.
Mass of Catholic Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Superior with Father Ferdinand Boehme as the celebrant. Burial will follow in Hardy Cemetery.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Roger was born Oct. 29, 1939, in Concordia, Kan., the son of Marvin and Mary (Drury) Larsen.
He was married to Carolyn Ann Bless in 1964. Together they raised seven children. The marriage dissolved in 1999. Carolyn passed away in February 2018.
Upon entering the United States Army, Roger served his country as a senior NCO, traveling around the world. His deployments included Korea, Germany, Thailand and Vietnam. A true warrior scholar, Roger earned two bachelor’s degrees from Missouri Western State University.
He was an avid fan of the great outdoors … fishing, hunting, camping and even amateur photography.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children and their spouses, Amy and Eric Crump of Chicago, Ill., Patrick Larsen of Weston, Mo., Christopher and Hae-jung Larsen of Alexandria, Va., Andrew Larsen of Kansas City, Mo., Thomas Larsen of Dearborn, Mo., Mary and Johh Peters of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., and Jessica Larsen of Weston, Mo.; fifteen grandchildren; four sisters, Mary (Sam) Lynch of Hastings, Valerie Gray of Blue Hill, Cathy Winegarden of Hastings and Jody (Mike) Wilder of Corpus Christi, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Kerry and Ed.
