Roger L. Brown was born on Sept. 22, 1922, in Grand Island, the son of Martin and Ruth (Brophy) Brown, and passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 14, 2019, having lived 97 very interesting years.
Most of this time was spent in the city of his birth, the notable exception being his years overseas during World War II. After graduating from Grand Island Senior High, Roger sacrificed 36 months of his youth with the U.S. Army in the Pacific, serving in combat on New Guinea (earning a Bronze Star) and then on to a more peaceful experience on the Fiji Islands, where he learned to dance, cook, draw pin-up art, and swim — the latter of which nearly ended his life.
(While wading in the surf with his friends in Fiji, a three-foot swordfish jumped over his shoulder — narrowly missing his neck. While this was not his only close call with death, it was one worth remembering.)
Upon returning from the war, Roger and his wife, Joy, had a son, Marty, whereupon the proud father went to work for the Union Pacific Railroad where he remained a welder and blacksmith until his retirement. During this time, Roger discovered a love for travel and became an avid cook. Cancer claimed his son’s life in 1999, and his wife’s just months later, but Roger soldiered on, enjoying his role as a grandfather.
Those blessed to cherish his memory are his grandson, Aaron (and wife, Sarah) Brown of Kansas City, Mo; granddaughter, Heather (and husband, Troy) Brodsky of Grand Island; great-grandchildren, Nick, Romi and Willa; daughter-in-law, Connie Brown of Lincoln; and brother-in-law, Tone Kiester (and wife, Marcy) of Hastings.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joy, who passed in 2000; his son, Marty; and a sister, Isabel.
