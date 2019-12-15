CLARKS — Rodney Clarence Scherer, 83, of Clarks died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Arbor Care Center in Fullerton.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City with the Rev. John Dittmer officiating. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be with military honors in the Clarks Cemetery.
Rodney was born on June 30, 1936, to Clarence and Bernice (Dey) Scherer in Utica. He attended various grade schools and graduated from Osceola High School in 1953. He enlisted in the U.S. Army on May 2, 1956, and was honorably discharged on April 2, 1958. He worked at Western Electric in Omaha for four years.
He married Leona Dittmer on Aug. 27, 1960, at the United Methodist Church in Clarks. They lived in Omaha and then moved to Clarks in the fall of 1962. He was a member of the Clarks Volunteer Fire Department. Rodney worked for Clarks Grain Co. and farmed for 25 years.
His love was working with cattle, playing cards and walking along the Platte River. He was baptized and confirmed in St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Gresham.
He is survived by his wife, Leona, of Clarks; two sons, Jim and Therese Scherer of Clarks, Dan and Sharise Scherer of Gothenburg; one daughter, Cindy and Jeff Branting of Shelby; three sisters, Carol Scebold of Elkhorn, Diane and Doug Tabor of Lincoln and Beth Scherer of Albuquerque, N.M.; one brother, Larry and Deb Scherer of Raymond; 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Rodney was preceded in death by his parents and a son-in-law, Stan Scebold.