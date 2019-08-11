CENTRAL CITY — Rodney D. Heinen, 54, of Central City died on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.
Memorial services will be on Friday, Aug. 16, at 4 p.m. at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City with Pastor Jim Garfield officiating. A celebration of life will be held at the Independent Club following the service.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Rodney Dale Heinen was born on May 25, 1965, to Roger and Sandra (Lewton) Heinen in Grand Island. Rod grew up in the Chapman area until he was 5 years old, when the family moved to Central City, where he attended Central City Schools, and graduated in the class of 1984.
On June 14, 1986, Rod married Ann Wilson at the Aurora Evangelical Covenant Church. To this union they had one daughter, Shelby, who was the light of his life. Rod worked for Chief Automotive in Grand Island, for several years until he then got a job working in the Water Department for the City of Central City. He remained employed with the City until his health would no longer allow him to work.
Rod was a diehard sports fan. He enjoyed all sports, but especially loved his Denver Broncos, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and NASCAR. He was an avid golfer, playing countless rounds at Valley View Country Club. He also enjoyed boxing in his younger years. For several years he was the seventh- and eighth-grade boys basketball coach, as well as helping as an assistant coach on the Central City junior varsity and varsity basketball teams.
All sports teams around lost their biggest fan. Anyone who knew Rod knew that he had a huge heart and really cared about people. Many would say that he was the life of the party and always liked to have a good time.
Rod was a former member of the Nebraska Coaches Association, and the River Rats Association, as well as the Eagle’s Club in Central City.
Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter; Shelby Heinen of Grand Island; mother, Sandy Heinen of Central City; siblings, Ross (Michelle) Heinen of Cheyenne, Wyo., Trisha (Dave) Groth of Lincoln, and Tera (Brian) Leinen of Omaha; his granddogs, Diesel and Dude; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roger Heinen; his uncle, Ronnie Heinen; and his grandparents.