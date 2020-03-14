CUSTER, S.D. — Roberta Jean (Smith) (Hall) Watson, 94, of Custer, S.D., passed from this world into the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was 94 years old and enjoyed a “Life Well Lived.” She was “most blessed,” being born into a family in 1925 who worked hard, loved each other, and focused on God as the center of life.
Her parents, George and Althea Smith; brothers, Wilmer and Neil; and sister, Opal, taught her how to value others, the importance of humor and fun, and a strong work ethic that carried her throughout her life.
Roberta married Charles Hall and together they raised three children: Charles, Kathy and Patty. Their spouses, Anne, John and Jon. She later married Warren Watson. She adored her family and cherished every minute she could spend with them. Her grandchildren are Mark, Jeff, Karen, Angela, Susanne, Justin, Mary Ellen, Adam and Taylor. Her great-grandchildren are Daniel, Damien, Isaiah, Eleanah, Abby, Colin, Gavin, Lily, Charlie and JoJo, with her great-great-granddaughter, Hazel Rose. Her ability to love each one as an individual was an art.
Roberta worked for Woodmen Accident and Life until her retirement in 1985. She was known for her easy smile, caring heart and beautiful character. She was a giver in all aspects and took her faith in Jesus as the paramount issue of her life.
Roberta was a testimony of “healthy living,” which allowed her to battle cancer and withstand chemotherapy, radiation therapy and surgery for four years. She later switched to organic living and alternative options to allow her to live a quality life.
Roberta happily joined her loved ones who went before her to Heaven.
A celebration of life memorial will be designated at a later date. Please direct any memorial donations to Grace Baptist Church, 1115 Vine St., Grand Island, NE 68801.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Custer, S.D.