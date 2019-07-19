CENTRAL CITY — Roberta Marsh, 80, of Central City died Monday, July 15, 2019, at Merrick Medical Center. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 22, at Fairview United Methodist Church, with Pastor Gordon Paulsen officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Fairview United Methodist Church. Burial will be at Central City Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later and condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Roberta was born to Robert C. and Frances (Fowler) Mayberry at a private home in Blencoe, Iowa, on Oct. 11, 1938. She was the middle child of five. The family moved around several times with her dad’s job and moved to North Omaha in 1943.
Growing up she played the accordion and twirled the baton. She graduated from Westside High School in 1956 with the first class that went all four years to the new high school. She attended Nebraska Wesleyan University, where she was a member of Phi Mu sorority, and took secretarial classes.
Roberta met Norman Marsh there at a basketball game and they were married on Aug. 23, 1958. They moved to the farm when Norm graduated, which Roberta said she never regretted: “It was a good life.” Roberta liked math and working with numbers. She worked at Archer Bank for many years. Norman and Roberta moved to the cabin in the mid-90s and then to Central City.
Roberta loved to shop and was a sharp dresser. She was good at picking just the right gift for every child, grandchild and great-grandchild. She was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church and received her 60-year pin this year. She played bells in God’s Country Ringers Bell Choir for 37 years. She was also a member of UMW and an Extension Club.
She is survived by her children, Sharon (Dave) Christensen of Central City, Mike (Lisa) Marsh of Omaha and Shelly (Ed) McNeff of Archer; her siblings, Phillip (Bonnie) Mayberry of Waco, Texas, Marjorie (Bud) Phillips of Omaha, Robert (Kim) Mayberry of Oakland; 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Norman; and her brother, Richard Mayberry.