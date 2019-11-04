Robert “Bob” Max Verley, 88, of St. Paul, died on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Due to the passing of his wife, Leona, services that were scheduled for Tuesday will be postponed. More details will follow.
