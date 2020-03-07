ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Robert A. Stoldt, of Englewood, Colo., passed away peacefully at the age of 78 in hospice care on Feb. 23, 2020.
In accordance with Bob’s wishes, he chose cremation and no memorial service is planned at this time.
Bob was born in Grand Island on April 1, 1941. He graduated from Grand Island High School and the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, where he was a member of Phi Gamma Delta fraternity.
Bob loved his family and friends, recalling activities from high school and university years, owning an art gallery in Denver for five years, visiting galleries and museums to view original artwork, horse racing and traveling. His sense of humor, passion for art, and affectionate wit will be missed by all who knew him.
Bob is survived by Gloria, his wife of 52 years. He is also survived by two children and their families, a son and daughter-in-law, Conrad and Jennifer Stoldt, and two granddaughters, Claire and Della, and his daughter, Courtney Lawless, and two grandsons, Jake and Cameron.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, August, and his mother, Clara.