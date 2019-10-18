Robert Smith, 70

Robert R. Smith, 70, a lifelong Grand Island resident, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
Celebration of Life services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. The Rev. Marty Egging will officiate. Burial with military honors provided by the United Veterans Honor Guard and the U.S. Army will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Rosary will be read at 6 p.m. on Sunday at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Robert was born on Dec. 12, 1948, to Alfred and Monica (Bigley) Smith in Grand Island.
He attended St. Mary’s Grade School and graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1967. After graduating, Robert entered the U.S. Army in 1969 and was stationed in Vietnam for two years. He was honorably discharged on Feb. 4, 1971. Following his discharge, he was employed by Meyer’s Equipment for 45 years.
On May 7, 1973, he married Karla Barge. Robert continued to work for Meyer’s Equipment through the name changing, City New Holland and Titan Machinery, and worked his way up to parts manager. Robert retired from Titan Machinery in 2014 due to a diagnosis in 2014 of multiple primary cancers.
Robert liked fishing, Husker sports, camping, watching football and old westerns. He also enjoyed his grandsons as much as possible.
He is survived by his wife, Karla; son, Rob (Chelle) Smith; three grandsons, Pearce, Parker and Preston Smith; four sisters, Jean Smith, Ann Townsley, Krista (Jim) Godeker and Kay Smith; three brothers, Ronald (Janet) Smith, Terry Smith and Joel (Lynne) Smith; multiple in-laws, nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Alfred; and sister, Yvonne Renzi.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Condolences may be left for Robert’s family at www.giallfaiths.com.