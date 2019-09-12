OMAHA — Robert E. Osterman, 79, of Omaha passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Cecilia Cathedral in Omaha. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, with full military honors.
Wake Service will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday at West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. in Omaha, with visitation starting at 5 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Columban Fathers or the Stephen Center.
Robert is survived by his children, Linda Kantor (Robert), Robert E. Osterman III (Pam), and Kathy Baker (Michael); grandsons, Robert E. Osterman IV (Alysha), Nicholas Osterman (Brooke), Jacob Osterman, Ian and Noah Baker; brother, Dennis Osterman (Connie); and sister-in-law, Voncelle Osterman.
Preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Marie (Preis) Osterman; parents, Robert and Goldie Osterman; grandson, Kurt Patrick Kantor; and brother, Arthur Osterman.