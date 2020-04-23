AURORA — Robert Moellenberndt, age 86, of Aurora, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Westfield Quality Care.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions in place at this time, private family interment will be at the Aurora Cemetery. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Memorials may be made in care of the family to designate at a later date.
Robert Lee Moellenberndt, the son of Walter and Helen (Struckman) Moellenberndt, was born in Western, Nebraska, on July 18, 1933, and passed away on April 22, 2020, at the age of 86.
Bob grew up and attended school in Fairbury until the 11th grade. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Bob was honorably discharged on July 12, 1956. Bob received his diploma during a Veterans Day program at Aurora High School.
Bob married Dorris Smid on March 15, 1959, at Fairbury and they had three children. He worked for the David City Banner Press and later the Aurora News Register. Bob worked as an over the road truck driver and for the last 25 years he worked for Sunrise Express.
His hobbies included hunting and collecting Hot Wheels. Bob was a member of the NRA and lifetime member of the VFW and a member of Lester S. Harter Post #42.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Dorris; three sons, Kim (Carol) Moellenberndt of Harvard, Kory Moellenberndt of Aurora and Kip (Bobby) Moellenberndt of Aurora; 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Ruth Sutton of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews and other family members and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roland Moellenberndt; sister, Geraldine Owens and infant sister, Phyllis.