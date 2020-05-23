Robert Meyer, 78

BOELUS — Robert E. Meyer, 78, of Boelus died Monday, May 18, 2020, at CHI Health St Francis in Grand Island.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of Robert’s life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Centura Scholarship Fund or Boelus/Dannebrog Ambulance Fund.
Jacobson-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is in charge of arrangements.
Robert was born Aug. 26, 1941, to Tiny and Thelma Meyer in Kearney. He grew up in Kearney and graduated from Kearney High School in 1959. He graduated from Kearney State College with a bachelor’s degree in 1966. He graduated from Pittsburg College in 1972 with a master’s degree.
He taught biology and chemistry at Centura High School for 33 years.
He was united in marriage to Kathryn (Lemburg) Gregg in July of 1982. Robert’s hobbies included fishing and hunting.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Kathy of Boelus; a son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Stacey of Omaha; a daughter and son-in-law, Bobbi and Jim of West Linn, Ore.; grandchildren, Megan Meyer of Sioux Falls, S.D., Ciara (Zach) Leaderer of Omaha, Ryan Kelly of Seattle, Wash., and Erin and Bryce Kelly of West Linn, Ore.; great-grandchildren, Zoey McShannon and Landon Leaderer of Omaha; and a sister and brother-in-law, Jacquelyn and Pete Pedersen of Valley View, Texas.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents.