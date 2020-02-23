DENVER — Robert W. Knickrehm, 89, of Denver, Colo., passed away on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.
The family will hold a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, it was Bob’s desire that donations be made to The Salvation Army.
Born on June 10, 1930, in Grand Island, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, LeAnn.
He is survived by his daughter, Kate Knickrehm Hoffman (Morris); his son, Kurt Knickrehm (Ashley); grandchildren, Lily (William), Cole, Daniel and Peter (Abby); and great-granddaughters, Olivia and Kaiya. He will be deeply missed.
