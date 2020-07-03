AURORA — Robert W. Jensen, Jr., 77, of Aurora passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Bryan/LGH East in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 7, at the First Christian Church in Aurora. Pastor Penny Schultz will officiate. Interment will be in the Aurora Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary in Aurora. Current CDC guidelines will be followed. Memorials may be made to the family to designate at a later date. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at higbymortuary.com.
Robert Warren Jensen Jr., the son of Robert W. and Geraldine Louise (Johnson) Jensen Sr., was born in Aurora on Dec. 10, 1942, and passed away in Lincoln on July 1, 2020, at the age of 77.
Bob grew up in Aurora and graduated from Aurora High School in 1961. He worked construction following school. Bob enjoyed helping build the I-80 Interstate, until he was drafted into the U.S. Army to serve in the Vietnam War. Bob served in the 11th Calvary, 919 Engineer Company. He was awarded a Purple Heart and honorably discharged on Oct. 31, 1968.
Bob was united in marriage to Frances Elinor (Dahlke) Auman on Nov. 21, 1973. They farmed north of Aurora. When Bob retired from farming he started Unicorn Construction Company. He enjoyed wood working but mainly flipped houses in the Aurora area. Fran passed away on Feb. 27, 2015.
Bob enjoyed attending the annual 11th Calvary 919 Engineering Company Black Horse Company reunions. He liked keeping in touch with all of his Army buddies. Bob was very active in the VFW and the Lester S. Harter Post 42 Aurora American Legion, where he had served as commander. Bob was known for his fine woodworking skills. He crafted many pieces of furniture and cabinetry. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Aurora.
Those left to cherish his memory are Fran’s two children, Connie (Brad) Jones of Cherry Hill, N.J., and Marty (Stephanie) Auman of Aurora; five grandchildren, Kylie (John) Bunce, Tony (Andrea) Owings, Antygonee Rasmussen, Joshua (Jordan) Lindig and Robert (Lorissa) Auman; seven great-grandchildren, Kinsley Bunce, Isabella Owings and Lilliana Owings, Hoyt Auman, Hayes Auman and Huxtyn Auman and Matthew Lindig; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Louise (Joe) Sigona of Lincoln, Pamela (Roger) Epp of Aurora, Sharin (Bruce) Mahnke of Woodbury, Minn., and Beverly (Robert) Monson of Texas; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Thomas Jensen of Hacoda, Ala., and Rodney Jensen and special friend, Kathy Henderson, of Castle Rock, Colo.; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; stepdaughter, Carol Rasmussen; and sister-in-law, Georgia Jensen.