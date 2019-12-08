Robert E. Halstead, 82

PHILLIPS — Robert E. “Bob” Halstead, 82, of Phillips passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at Homestead Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Pauls Lutheran Church with Pastor Bill Pavuk officiating. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. in the Phillips Cemetery with military honors.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Robert E. “Bob” Halstead was born June 13, 1937, to Everett and Elsie (Juzek) Halstead in Grand Island. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High School in 1955 and entered the U.S. Air Force following graduation. He served four years in the Air Force, two of those years in Japan. He was honorably discharged on Sept. 11, 1959.
He married LaDonna Bockmann on Sept. 23, 1959, at St. Pauls English Lutheran Church in Grand Island. They moved from Grand Island to Phillips on Jan. 1, 1967. They marked their 60th wedding anniversary earlier this year.
He worked for Rainbow Bread, Nash Finch and Robert’s Dairy. He then worked for more than 30 years for the Kriz-Davis Co. before retiring in July 1999. Upon retirement, he worked part time for the Phillips Post Office.
Bob coached Peewee baseball in Phillips, and was a Cub Scout pack leader for several years. He served on the Phillips Volunteer Fire Department for 20 years. He was a charter member of the Phillips Lions Club and served as secretary for most of those years. Bob also served on the Phillips Cemetery Board.
Bob and LaDonna enjoyed many years of square dancing and traveling. Together, Bob and LaDonna took their children and grandchildren on vacations to Mahoney State Park, Branson, Mo., Disney World, and on a Caribbean cruise.
Bob is survived by his wife, LaDonna; a daughter and son-in-law, Sherrill and Kent Baumfalk of Lincoln; a son, Rodney Halstead of Phillips; his former daughter-in-law, Kim Halstead of Omaha. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kaitlyn Baumfalk, Derek Baumfalk and Jonathan Halstead (fiancé Grace Spray), all of Lincoln, and Stephanie Halstead (fiancé Ryan Flink) of Omaha; two sisters, Janet (Denman) Herndon of Hastings and Marlene (Tom) Rohrbough of Omaha; a brother-in-law, Dale Bockmann of Grand Island; a sister-in-law, Diane Bockmann of Grand Island; several nieces and nephews; his stepsisters, Charlene Yonker and Rae Jeanne (Babe) Bamesberger; and his lifelong friend, Bob Peeler of Wichita, Kan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Douglas Halstead; six brother-in-laws, Darryl Bockmann, Bill Bamesberger, Marvin Humiston, Charles Herndon, Bob Denman and Johnny Moeller; a sister-in-law, Marilyn Bockmann; and a stepsister, Sheila Humiston.
Memorials suggested to St. Pauls Lutheran Church, Phillips Volunteer Fire Department or Phillips Community Hall.
Condolences may be left for Bob’s family at www.giallfaiths.com