NORTH PLATTE — Robert Patrick Bohan Jr., 61, of North Platte passed away March 20, 2020, at Great Plains Health.
Services will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 27, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with the Rev. Daniel Ramsey officiating. Burial will follow at the North Platte Cemetery. Services will be lived streamed via Adams & Swanson Facebook page and YouTube.
Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home which is in charge of arrangements. There will a public Celebration of Life service at a later date.
He was born Sept. 21, 1958, to Robert and Dorothy (Ryan) Bohan.
Robert grew up in Denver, Colo., and graduated from Grand Island Central Catholic High School in Grand Island. He moved to North Platte and was an electrician apprentice during the building of the Gerald Gentleman Power Plant. In August 1978, Robert hired on the Union Pacific Railroad and became a hump yard maintainer.
He married Valerie K. Mueller on July 14, 1984. Robert liked to bicycle, go camping and travel.
Survivors include wife, Valerie of North Platte; children, Jennifer K. (Giovanni) Buchanan of Beaufort, S.C. and Brian Patrick Bohan of North Platte; grandchildren, Rylan Patrick Buchanan and Zoe Leilynn Buchanan; sister, Mary Ellen (Rockney) Muir of Alma; many other family members and friends.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; and in-laws, Roger and Lorraine Mueller.
Memorials are suggested to the Callahan Cancer center. Online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com.