Robert ‘Bob’ Young, 69

BURWELL — Robert W. “Bob” Young, 69, of Burwell passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 30, 2020.
Robert will be buried in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Bob was born Aug. 24, 1950, in Texarkana, Ark. He was the son of Allen and Joyce (Simmons) Young. Bob grew up around horses in Texarkana and spent the rest of his life involved in the horse racing industry in some capacity. Over the years he was a farrier, galloped horses at the track and was an outrider for 37 years. Bob had received many awards due to his outriding abilities, including the White Horse Award which honors “heroism on behalf of human or horse”.
Following his marriage to Louise McInroy, the couple traveled around the country following the races. Bob and Louise worked as a team to buy their own place. Bob wanted nothing as much as having a place of his own to retire on so he could hunt and fish all day.
Those who will cherish his memory include his wife, Louise; three stepdaughters and their husbands, Cheryl and Dennis Werre of Gaston, S.C., Lorraine and Larry Miller of Heyburn, Idaho, and Susan and Jeff Hansen of Phillips; seven grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; and brother, Allen Young of Hope, Ark.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Matthew.
