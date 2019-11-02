ST. PAUL — Robert “Bob” Max Verley, 88, of St. Paul, died on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4 at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. The Rev. Matthew Koperski will be officiating. Interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3 at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Robert was born on March 28, 1931, in St. Paul to Harry and Lucy (Legro) Verley. He grew up in St. Paul and attended St. Paul Public School. He entered the U.S. Army in 1952, and was honorably discharged in 1954, serving in the Korean War. He was employed by the Department of Roads for 44 years and 11 months. Bob was united in marriage to Leona Koperski on Sept. 5, 1955, in Farwell. The couple enjoyed taking trips together, polka dancing, and spending time with their family. Bob’s hobbies included fixing bikes, “tinkering” in his shop, watching westerns (especially John Wayne movies), and reading the newspaper every day. He was known for putting garlic on everything!
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Leona of Hastings; daughter and son-in-law, Patty and Marvin Caudill of Wolbach; grandchildren, Jessica (Clint) Jarman of Wolbach, Seth (Jessica) Christensen of Hastings, Samantha Wize of Polk, Kaycee (Anthony) McClay of St. Paul, Jacob (Kourtney) Verley of Hastings, Robert (Jessica) Verley of Grand Island, Justin (Rachael) Verley of Grand Island; 22 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Lucy; son, Ron; brothers, Stan, Forrest, Jerry, Bill, and Russel; sisters, Betty, Monna and Vivian; and granddaughter, Alicia Christensen.
