Robert ‘Bob’ Verley, 88

ST. PAUL — Robert “Bob” Max Verley, 88, of St. Paul died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. The Revs. Rayappa Konka and Matthew Koperski will be presiding. Interment will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is in charge of arrangements.
Robert was born on March 28, 1931, in St. Paul, to Harry and Lucy (Legro) Verley. He grew up in St. Paul and attended St. Paul Public School. He entered the U.S. Army in 1952, and was honorably discharged in 1954, serving in the Korean War. He was employed by the Department of Roads for 44 years and 11 months. Bob was united in marriage to Leona Koperski on Sept. 5, 1955, in Farwell. The couple enjoyed taking trips together, polka dancing and spending time with their family. Bob’s hobbies included fixing bikes, “tinkering” in his shop, watching westerns (especially John Wayne movies), and reading the newspaper every day. He was known for putting garlic on everything!
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Leona, of Hastings; a daughter and son-in-law, Patty and Marvin Caudill of Wolbach; his grandchildren and their spouses, Jessica and Clint Jarman of Wolbach, Seth and Jessica Christensen of Hastings, Samantha Wize of Polk, Kaycee and Anthony McClay of St. Paul, Jacob and Kourtney Verley of Hastings, Robert and Jessica Verley of Grand Island, and Justin and Rachael Verley of Grand Island: 22 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Lucy; a son, Ron; five brothers, Stan, Forrest, Jerry, Bill and Russel; three sisters, Betty, Mona and Vivian; and a granddaughter, Alicia Christensen.
