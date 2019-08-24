Robert ‘Bob’ Sorensen, 86

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE TONIGHT AND SATURDAY... .THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TO MOVE INTO THE AREA TONIGHT FROM THE WEST LATE TONIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING. ADDITIONAL SCATTERED STORMS WILL LIKELY CONTINUE THROUGH AT LEAST SATURDAY MORNING. RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES COULD OCCUR WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. SOME LOCATIONS ALREADY HAVE VERY SATURATED SOILS DUE TO PREVIOUS RAINS. THESE AREAS WILL BE EVEN MORE SUSCEPTIBLE TO FLOODING. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS EXPANDED THE * FLASH FLOOD WATCH TO INCLUDE PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS AND NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CENTRAL KANSAS, OSBORNE, PHILLIPS, ROOKS, AND SMITH. IN NEBRASKA, ADAMS, BUFFALO, FRANKLIN, GREELEY, HALL, HARLAN, HOWARD, KEARNEY, PHELPS, SHERMAN, VALLEY, AND WEBSTER. * THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING * HEAVY RAINFALL ASSOCIATED WITH SLOW MOVING THUNDERSTORMS COULD RESULT IN FLASH FLOODING. * RAINFALL TOTALS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES COULD OCCUR.. WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&