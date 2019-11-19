Robert C. “Bob” Schleicher, 61, of Grand Island died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Creighton University Medical Center – Bergan Mercy in Omaha.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church. The Rev. Donald A. Buhrman will be the celebrant. Interment will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church, with a scripture vigil service at 7 p.m.
Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Bob’s obituary. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. More details will appear later.