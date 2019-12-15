Robert E. Potter, 92, of Grand Island passed away on Dec. 12, 2019, at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.
He willed his body to the Anatomical Board of Nebraska and, per his wishes, there will be no service or visitation.
‘Bob’, as he was known to many, was born on Jan. 25, 1927, to George and Margaret (O’Malley) Potter in Howe. He grew up in Alda where he attended Alda High School. He was a WWII veteran and served in the Navy from January 1944 through May 1946. He spent his career in auto sales and truly loved cars.
On Dec. 31, 1949, he married Kathleen Kuehner. They were married for 61 years and together they had three daughters: Markey (Jim) Swanson, Lee Ann (Allen) Robertson, and Betsy (Craig) Deitchler.
Surviving him are his daughters, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; two brothers, Charles and Richard Potter; and a grandson, James Swanson.