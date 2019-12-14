ROCKWALL, Texas — Robert “Bob” D. Mickish of Rockwall, Texas, formerly of St. Paul, passed away after a short illness on Dec. 9, 2019, at Richardson Methodist Hospital in Richardson, Texas, with his family at his side.
There will be no memorial services.
Bob was born on Aug. 26, 1934, on a farm in Custer County, to Roy and Vivian (Gardner) Mickish. He graduated from St. Paul High School in 1952 and the University of Nebraska–Lincoln in 1956 with a business degree, and was professionally employed by Illinois Power in Decatur, Ill., after graduation. He met his future wife, Rosemarie Wilson, of Findlay, Ill., while they were both employed and they were married on May 25, 1958.
He continued his career after they moved to Texas where he worked for Collins Radio and Texas Instruments in several locations within the state. He retired from Texas Instruments in 1991.
Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years, Rosemarie; daughter, Marlene Mickish and fiancé, Tim Schaub of Richardson, Texas; sister, Sandra and husband, Bob Vieth of Cairo; brother-in-law, Jerome Ambroz of Grand Island; nieces and nephews, Jill Niles and husband, Jim, Jeff Ambroz and wife, Connie, Marc Vieth and wife, Kim, and Chad Vieth and wife, Kori.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marilyn Ambroz; and niece, Julie Ambroz of Grand Island.