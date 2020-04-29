Robert Joseph “Bob” LePant, 58, of Grand Island passed away at his home on Monday, April 27, 2020, with his family at his side.
A private celebration of life service will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 1, at All Faiths Funeral Home. However, family and friends are welcome to participate in the virtual service which will be live streamed on the All Faiths Funeral Home Facebook page. The Rev. Carl Eliason will officiate.
Burial of ashes will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
More details will follow.
