BURWELL — Robert Gale “Bob” Kraus, 86, of Burwell died Oct. 1, 2019, at the Friendship Home Assisted Living in Burwell.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Loup County Event Center in Taylor. Burial will be in Kent Cemetery. Pastor Mike Carl will officiate.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell. Memorials are suggested to the Taylor VFW or the Kent Cemetery.
Bob married Arlene Joyce Stone on March 21, 1953, in Taylor.
Bob is survived by four children, Roger and Jeanette Kraus of Stapleton, Kenneth and Laura Kraus of Milburn, Susan and Jim Robertson of Montrose, Colo. and Kathy and Casey Allen of Taylor; 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, and two brothers, Harry Kraus and Duane Kraus.