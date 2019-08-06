COLUMBUS — Robert “Bob” Coffey, 90, of Columbus, went to join his Savior on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug,. 8, at Peace Lutheran Church, 2720 28th St. in Columbus, with the Revs. Michael Klatt and Cory Burma officiating. Interment will be in Roselawn Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Gass Haney Funeral Home, and continue from 9:30 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church. There will be family prayer service at 10:15 a.m. Thursday at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Lutheran Hour.
Robert Coffey was born April 5, 1929, at home in Polk County to LeRoy and Lydia (Houser) Coffey. He was the youngest of seven children. Bob graduated from Kramer High School in 1946. He was raised on a farm in Polk County and moved to a farm in Platte County, where he lived until he retired.
Bob married Elaine Krumland on Jan. 28, 1951. Together they had four children. After Elaine’s death in 1985, Bob married Dorothy (Thompson) Wagner on Nov.18, 1989.
Bob spent his entire life farming, retiring to Columbus in the late 1990s. He enjoyed playing cards, reading, drinking coffee and visiting with family and friends. He was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church, delivered Meals on Wheels, and was on the board at RealLife Living Center.
Bob is survived by his wife, Dorothy Coffey of Columbus; three daughters and sons-in law, Jean and Bob Seely of Grand Island, Joyce and Duane Horak of Columbus and Janice and Scott Barnum of Colby, Kan; a son and daughter-in-law, John and Sylvia Coffey of Columbus; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two stepdaughters, Marianne Williams of Lincoln and Tina Wagner and her fiancé, Wade Roush, of Grand Island; two stepsons and their wives, Mike and Nikki Wagner of Grand Island and Mark and Heather Wagner of Columbus; nine step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Claretta Coffey of Greeley; a brother- and sister-in-law, Verlyn and Sharon Krumland of Castroville, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy and Lydia Coffey; his first wife, Elaine Coffey; four brothers, Richard Coffey, Ralph Coffey, Paul Coffey and Wayne Coffey; and a sister, Lorene Mueller.
Condolences may be sent to www.gasshaney.com