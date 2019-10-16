Robert ‘Bob’ Boyd, 66

PAWNEE CITY — Robert Oliver “Bob” Boyd, 66, of Pawnee City, formerly of Grand Island, passed away Oct. 8, 2019, after suffering a stroke on Oct. 3.
We will celebrate Bob’s life at a memorial service at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Burial of ashes will be at 9 a.m. Saturday.
We will be having a procession from All Faiths Funeral Home to Westlawn Memorial Park, leaving at 8:30. Although Bob was a handsome man in his western suit and hat, we feel he would prefer that you dress casually for his memorial service.
Robert was born Nov. 4, 1952, to Rex and Neva (Ruhe) Boyd of Grand Island. He grew up in the Chapman and Grand Island area, attending Northwest High School.
Bob made a career driving semi for many years. Bob loved driving anything with a motor — beginning with slot cars, then go-karts, progressing to stock car racing, and finally the freedom of motorcycles. Like his dad, he could fix anything and would jerry-rig any part he couldn’t find. He was also an avid fan of NASCAR.
He is survived by his girlfriend, Janel Klepper and her granddaughter, Ava of Pawnee City; ex-wife, Sharon Boyd of Grand Island and their three children, Nick (Diane) Boyd of Grand Island, Sarah (Jake) Watson of Grand Island, and Brandon Boyd of New London, Conn.; seven grandchildren; his siblings, Rexanne (Frank) Bruno of Williamsburg, Va., Monty (Gayle) Boyd of Louisville, Ky., Dale (Susan) Boyd of Grand Island and Bouie (Marsha) Boyd of Fort Lupton, Colo.; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his closest friend, Brian Fuss.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; and older brother, Rex Oliver Boyd, who died as an infant.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences may be sent or emailed to the family at www.giallfaiths.com.