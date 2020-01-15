ST. LIBORY — Rita B. Schwartz, 96, of St. Libory died Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, Mo.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at St. Libory’s Catholic Church in St. Libory. The Rev. Sidney Bruggeman will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Monday, with a Rosary at 9:30, all at the church. Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family. More details will appear later.
To plant a tree in memory of Rita Schwartz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.