OMAHA — Rita P. (Krzycki) Prince, 91, of Omaha, formerly of Grand Island, died June 10, 2020, at The Lighthouse at Lakeside Village in Omaha.
Rita continued her giving way by bequeathing her body to the Nebraska Anatomical Board. A funeral Mass will be Friday, August 7, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island. The Rev Jim Golka will be the celebrant.
A lunch is planned immediately following the mass if COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Private inurnment will be in the Elmwod Cemetery in St. Paul when anatomical study is complete. Family visitation will be Thursday, August 6, from 5 to 7 p.m., with a Rosary and family sharing at 7, at Curran Funeral Chapel.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary's Cathedral.
Rita was born Sept. 29, 1928, in Elba, the second of 10 children, to Zigmund and Emelia (Kaminski) Krzycki.
As a child, she attended school in Elba and later the St. Paul business school. She then moved to Grand Island, working at the Rexall Drug Store, and then to Denver, Colo., to live with her aunt and attend beauty school. She never worked as a stylist, but she gave many perms to family and friends throughout her life. Returning to St. Paul, she worked for the telephone company and then met the love of her life, Gail Prince. Her sister DeLoris and her husband Arnold introduced them.
She married Gail on May 28, 1949, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in St. Paul. They had six children. Throughout their earlier years with the kids, they lived in St. Paul, Palmer, Loup City and Grand Island.
While living in St. Paul in 1965, the family was heartbroken when the eldest child, Michael, drowned at Camp Augustine in Grand Island at a Boy Scouts camping trip. He was just 15 years old.
While living in Grand Island, in 1972, Gail died of a heart attack at the age of 47. Rita was a strong woman and picked up the pieces and worked hard and moved on.
In Grand Island, she owned a hair salon called the Princess Palace and continued to work again for the telephone company until she retired in 1993.
Rita enjoyed dancing, quilting, remodeling each home she purchased, playing cards with her siblings, snow skiing, fishing and visiting with others. She had a love of travel, with her biggest trips to Hawaii, Jerusalem, Rome and Australia. She volunteered many hours at St. Mary’s Cathedral Church working in the RCIA program and was a member of Servants of the Fathers’ Love prayer group. She spent time with her kids and grandkids by attending as many of their activities as she could, and she also had a passion for watching NBA player Lebron James.
In her final years, she moved to Omaha in 2016 to an assisted living (Lakeside) and 2017 to a nursing home (Lighthouse) where she was taken care of by many wonderful caretakers. She touched many lives in her 91 years, and will be missed.
Survivors of the immediate family include her daughters and son-in-laws, Joan Prince of Lincoln, Jackie and Rick Smith of Colorado Springs, Colo., Michelle and Brad Dunlap of Omaha; son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Karlese Prince of Kent, Wash.; three sisters, Joan Nielsen of Lodi, Calif., Vi Wray of Grand Island, Rose Ann Kosmicki of Waukee, Iowa; and two brothers, Fr. Frank Kriski of Kansas City, Mo., and Ted Krzycki of Lincoln.
She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; son, Michael; daughter, Bet; granddaughter. Mikaylla Crittenden; parents; sister, DeLoris Fairbairn; brothers, Larry Krzycki, Steve Krzycki and Zigmund Krzycki; nephews, Tim Fairbairn and Tony Wray; sisters-in-law, MaryAnn Krzycki, Barb Krzycki; and brothers-in-law, Arnold Fairbairn and Dale Nielsen.
With the recent passing of her daughter Bet on April 4, 2020, we will also be celebrating her life at the Aug. 6-7 services.