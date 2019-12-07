Ricky Lee “Rick” Place, 62, of Grand Island passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.
To honor Rick’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A private memorial service will be at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home is serving the family.
Rick was born July 3, 1957, at Chula Vista, Calif., the son of Richard and Fern (Moravec) Place.
He was employed at Standard Iron. A quiet man, Rick lived a quiet life. He was an avid Husker fan.
Those who cherish his memory include his mother, Fern Place of St. Libory; a daughter, Heather Place of Omaha and four grandchildren; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Ken and Rita Place of Grand Island and Scott Place of St. Libory; a sister and brother-in-law, Sheri and Darrell Adams of St. Libory; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father.
