Richard R. Miles, 78, of Grand Island, formerly of Ord, passed away on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at the First United Methodist Church in Ord. The Rev. Stefanie Hayes will officiate. Private inurnment will be in the Ord City Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family or Start Over Rover (the animal shelter in Hastings where Dick got his dog, Maggie). Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Richard Roy was born June 10, 1941, at Lincoln to Roy and Veda Mae (Standley) Miles. He was raised on a farm near Douglas and graduated from Douglas High School.
Dick married Maureen Tibbetts and to this union two sons were born, Todd and Colin.
On Nov. 25, 1977, he was united in marriage to Nola Nelson. The couple had two sons, Timothy and Christopher.
Dick lived in Lincoln and worked at Western Gun, which became Pacific Tool, and later moved to Grand Island. He worked for Ag Services in Doniphan until his retirement.
Dick and Nola moved to Ord and he worked at Cargill and part time at Alco. In 2015, the couple returned to Grand Island.
Dick enjoyed NASCAR, coins, landscaping and reading.
Survivors include his wife, Nola of Grand Island; four sons and daughters-in-law, Todd and Kim of Lawrence, Kan., Colin and Tara of Lincoln, Timothy and Jessica and Christopher and Siona, all of Grand Island; nine grandchildren, Penny, Sam, Cyrus, Willa, Jada, Kamree, Kalan, Cali and Carissa; a great-grandchild; and two sisters, Margaret Johnson of York and Kathie Hughson of Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his parents.