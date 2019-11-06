SUPERIOR — Richard Dean Huffman, son of Steven and Patricia (Holler) Huffman, was born Aug. 3, 1962, in Colorado. He passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the Brodstone Memorial Hospital at Superior at the age of 57 years and 3 months.
Richard was a 1981 high school graduate from Loveland, Colo. He received a welding degree at Fort Collins, Colo., and he also became a certified weld inspector.
In 1982 he married JoAnn Ramsey, and two daughters, Brittney and Kristy, were born to this union. They divorced. He married Cheryl Ellis in 1988 and a son, Dylan, was born. They later divorced.
In 1992 Richard moved to Nebraska, where he taught welding, which included traveling to Japan and Chicago. He was a supervisor at Chief Industries. In 2009, he was employed at Hastings Irrigation as a quality manager.
On July 6, 2011, he married Gail (Spear) Gilbert at Fort Collins. Together, they worked at Hastings Irrigation.
Richard lived in the communities of Boulder, Sterling, Phoenix, Canyon City, Leadville and Colorado Springs. Moving to Nebraska, he lived in York, Grand Island, Giltner, Clay Center and Nelson. He was a member of the AWS certified (American Welding Society) and CWI (certified weld inspector.)
His hobbies included golfing, fishing, gardening, listening to music and watching old western movies. He collected hot wheels and loved old cars and hot foods. He especially loved his kids and grandchildren and spending time with them.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Kristy.
Survivors include his wife, Gail of Nelson; his children, Brittney Huffman and Dylan Huffman and significant other Becca Schnakenberg, all of Grand Island; stepsons Joe (Jenny) Gilbert of Nelson and Adam (Kelli) Gilbert of Blue Hill; nine grandchildren, Joey, Jackson and Jaren Gilbert, Holden and Brecken Gilbert, Addyson Huffman, Aubrey Huffman, Lucy Huffman and Kamden Huffman; siblings, Terri Joy of Fort Collins, Randy Morrison of Colorado Springs and Tony Morrison of Imperial; other relatives and a host of friends.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Nelson Cemetery in Nelson. Memorials are in care of the family.
Klawitter-Price Funeral Home of Nelson is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the funeral home at 446 S. Main St., Nelson, NE 68961 or in care of www.pricefuneralhomes.com.