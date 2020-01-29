Richard S. Glover, 77, of Grand Island died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Grand Island, with the Rev. Martin Egging officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church, with a prayer vigil at 7. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Apfel Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Richard was born on Sept. 28, 1942, at Meadow Grove to Sanford and Evelyn (Wildhelm) Glover. He grew up in Norfolk. He enlisted in the Army and served during the Vietnam War. He served seven years in active service and then served another 13 years with the Nebraska National Guard. He was united in marriage to Donna Reher on July 6, 1974, at Grand Island. After that the family lived in Grand Island, where he was employed by Chief Industries for 35 years.
He was a member of Blessed Sacrament, the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, a life member of the DAV and VFW. He enjoyed trains, reading and Legos.
He is survived by a son, Bryan Glover of Highlands Ranch, Colo; daughters, Kelly (Dan) O’Brien and Jody (Darren) Sanchez, both of Grand Island; grandchildren, Tyler O’Brien, Jordyn O’Brien, Lily Anne Glover, Jackson Glover, Isaac Glover, Evangeline Glover and Rosalie Glover; brothers, Mark Glover of Doniphan, Fred (Lou Ann) Glover of Grand Island, Jerry (Rita) Glover of Blair and Dan (Kitty) Glover of San Antonio, Texas; and sisters, Barbara Glover of Surprise, Ariz., JoAnn (Howard) Quandt of O’Neill, Shirley (Don) Helmbrecht of Kearney, and Marilyn (Tom) DiMartino of Johnstown, Colo.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna; mother-in-law, Eva; daughter-in-law, Jamie; and Sheldon.
