Richard “Dick” Nabity, 83, of Grand Island, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Leo’s Catholic Church. Celebrating Mass will be the Rev. Don Burhman. Military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Navy and United Veterans Honor Guard. Cremation will take place following the service.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday with a 7 p.m. Christian Wake Service at St. Leo’s Catholic Church.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. More details will appear later.