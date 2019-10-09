Richard ‘Dick’ Jensen, 76

AURORA — Richard Eugene “Dick” Jensen, 76, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in his home in Aurora.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Aurora. Inurnment will be in the Aurora Cemetery.
There will be no visitation. Condolences may be sent to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Dick Jensen, son of Eugene V. and Leona G. (Strotman) Jensen, was born in Aurora on Feb. 1, 1943. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Jeanie, who died in 2016.
In 1963, Dick was married to Cindy Nelson. Three children were born to this union: Kipton Eugene, Kealei Michelle and Dick Junior (“DJ”). Dick grew up in Aurora and attended Aurora High School. He graduated from Milford Technical College. Dick’s father operated filling stations in Aurora and Hampton; in 1976, he turned that business over to his son. Dick managed the stations and the body shop. He also worked for a time for Chief Industry in Grand Island and Pioneer in York. For many years, Dick raced motorcycles, sprint cars and late model stock cars. He also learned to fly airplanes during those years.
In 1982, Dick was united in marriage to Virgene “Jeanie” (Wright) Friesen. After retiring from racing, Dick raised cattle and quarter horses. Dick was a 4-H leader and a member of the local saddle club. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He had a love of animals all his life.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sister and brother-in-law, Julie and Dan Newman of Aurora; and his children and their spouses, Kipton and Marion Jensen, Kealei and Jim Castle and DJ and Penny Jensen, all of Atlanta, Ga., as well as Jeanie’s children and their spouses, Angie and Mitch Lane of Fullerton and Chris and Jenny Friesen of Hampton; 14 grandchildren, including Luke, Kaila, Brittany and Kaitlyn Castle, Shanael Elge, Gabriel Case, Ariane, Sylvia and William Jensen, Noel Graham and Bradley Graham, Riley and Caitlin Lane, and Courtney Friesen; 11 great-grandchildren, Sophia and Isabella Elge, Ellie Case, Solomon and Psalm Castle, Ava, Fitz, and Heidi Biagini, Lively and Harlow Clayton, Ronnie Rae Lewallen; and other family members and many beloved friends.