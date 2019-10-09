Richard ‘Dick’ Jensen, 76

Weather Alert

...WIDESPREAD FREEZING TEMPERATURES WILL END GROWING SEASON... A STRONG COLD FRONT WILL CROSS THE REGION THURSDAY...USHERING IN UNSEASONABLY COLD AIR FOR EARLY OCTOBER. THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING...WIDESPREAD FREEZING TEMPERATURES WILL OCCUR. LOW TEMPERATURES FRIDAY MORNING WILL RANGE FROM THE MIDDLE 20S TO LOWER 30S. THIS WILL END THE GROWING SEASON. THE COLD AIR WILL BE ACCOMPANIED BY STRONG NORTHWEST WINDS SUSTAINED BETWEEN 20 AND 30 MPH THURSDAY AND FRIDAY...WITH GUSTS BETWEEN 40 AND 50 MPH AT TIMES. THIS WILL RESULT IN WIND CHILL READINGS IN THE TEENS AND 20S FRIDAY MORNING. THE FIRST SNOWFLAKES OF THE SEASON COULD FALL THURSDAY NIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING AT SOME LOCATIONS...ALONG WITH POTENTIAL FOR SOME PATCHY FREEZING DRIZZLE. HOWEVER...LITTLE TO NO ACCUMULATION IS EXPECTED FROM SNOW OR ICE. ANYONE WITH OUTDOOR PLANTS SENSITIVE TO COLD TEMPERATURES WILL NEED TO TAKE PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT THEM FROM BEING KILLED. SPRINKLER SYSTEMS COULD ALSO BE DAMAGED FROM HOURS OF SUBFREEZING TEMPERATURES. IN ADDITION...WINTER OUTERWEAR WILL BE NEEDED FRIDAY MORNING.