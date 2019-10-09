SPALDING — Richard “Dick” J. Herrera, 70, of Spalding passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Grand Island.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Spalding with the Revs. Antony Thekkekara and Jim Murphy officiating. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery, with military honors by American Legion Post #299 of Spalding, and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at the church, with a 7 p.m. wake service.
Dolce-Scheef Mortuary of Spalding is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com