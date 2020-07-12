Richard “Dick” A. Kohl, 72, of Grand Island, passed away July 8, 2020.
He was born Feb. 11, 1948, to Herman Jr. and Veda Kohl in Grand Island.
He is survived by his wife, Hilde Kohl; a brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Pam Kohl of California; his niece and her husband, Michele and Frank Bera; a nephew and his wife, Mike and Janelle Kohl, and their family.
He was receded in death by two daughters, Debbie and Diana Kohl; a brother, Ron Kohl; his parents; and his father and mother in-law, Ernst and Annalise Müller.
Memorials suggested to the family. Condolences can be left at www.livson.com
