HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Reynold “Renny” G. Barnes, 71, of Hollywood, Fla., died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at his home.
Memorial services with military honors will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 8. at Doniphan United Methodist Church with Pastor Scott Evans officiating.
Reynold Guy Barnes was born Jan. 11, 1949, to Reynold and Kathryn (Roberts) Barnes. Renny grew up in Doniphan, where he attended Doniphan Public School and graduated with the Class of 1967.
Following graduation, Renny attended Kearney State College for two semesters and helped his father with construction until he was inducted into the U.S. Army on May 13, 1969. He was honorably discharged on Nov. 21, 1970, serving during the Vietnam era. He was in the 101st Airborne Division and received the Bronze Star, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon with Device in 1960, and the Sharpshooter Badge with Rifle Bar.
Renny was a patriotic man who loved to talk about politics or argue about politics depending on who he was talking to. He was a hard-working father who lived most of his life in Colorado working as a meat cutter. In 2011, Renny pursued his lifelong dream of retiring in the Sunshine State. He loved to spend time at the beach, soaking up the sun and listening to the waves. It eased his mind and gave him peace.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter and significant other, Rachel Barnes and Shelly Dunn, of Kearney; four sisters and two brothers-in-law, Lorraine and Bryan Spader of North Carolina, Marjorie and Morgan Bevan of Lincoln, Gale Harrell of Texas, and Carol Ann Barnes of California; a brother and sister-in-law, Warren and Eiko Barnes of California; Jody Herman of Kearney; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Renny was preceded in death by his parents; a nephew and two nieces.