Reynaldo Ramirez, 61, of Grand Island passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
A private service will be held Monday, May 4, at Iglesia Evangelica Bethania Pentecostes.
Burial will be in Grand Island City Cemetery. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Reynaldo was born Oct 27, 1958, in Oaxaca, Mexico, the son of Indalecio and Josefina Ramirez. On March 28, 2003, he and Blanca Castaneda were married.
He was employed at JBS Beef in Grand Island. Reynaldo loved being a Christian and spreading the word of God. A hardworking man, he always took care of his family.
Survivors include his wife, Blanca Castaneda De Ramirez; son, Daniel Ramirez, of Grand Island; two daughters, Sandra Ramirez and Adriana Ramirez of California; nine grandchildren; brothers, Hector, Irineo and Marc; and sisters, Araceli, Alma and Guadalupe.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Jorge Ramirez.
