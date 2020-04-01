WOOD RIVER — Reynalda Soto, 84, formerly of Wood River, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at York General Hearthstone in York.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Wood River. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date for family and friends. Condolences and memorials are suggested to the family, and can be sent to 2924 LaMar Avenue, Grand Island, NE 68803.
She was born on Aug. 30, 1935, in Alamo, Texas, to Rafael and Angelita (Salazar) DeLeon. She was united in marriage to Louis Soto on Nov. 3, 1954. The couple made their home in Wood River. They were blessed with six children. In 2019, they celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. Family always came first and they have always set the most amazing example of what true love really is. They raised their family on faith and love. She has left a beautiful legacy for her family and friends who will deeply miss her.
Rey was the last living sibling in her family. She was one of the second set of twins in her family, which consisted of 10 children. Family stories were told that Reynalda and her twin sister, Rosa, would often switch places to fool someone. She enjoyed singing and cooking. She was well-known for her famous enchiladas, and enjoyed serving them to others. Rey would stop whatever she was doing to wave at the school bus each day and say a little prayer for all of the children. Her Catholic faith was strong, and it was not unusual for her to have the priests and the nuns over for meals. She loved to entertain, and enjoyed coffee with family and friends. In addition, she was well-known to her family and friends as “Chubba,” which was her nickname that Louis gave her years ago.
Rey was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wood River, St. Mary’s Altar Society and the choir. She was a dedicated volunteer and was involved throughout the community and the church. Rey was a very giving person. She often prayed the rosary with nursing home residents who had no family.
Rey was employed at the Good Samaritan Center in Wood River, where she received the award of “Employee of the Year.” She retired after many years of service.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Louis Soto, Sr.; sons, Daniel (Julie) Soto of Charlotte, N.C., Louie (Renae) Soto, Jr. of Grand Island, Raymond (Brenda) Soto of Lincoln; daughters, Diane (Philip) Wehrman of Nelson, Connie (Doug) Porter of Nelson and Veronica (Paige Denman) Soto of Grand Island; 15 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters-in-law, Frank Soto, Abraham (Emily) Soto, Robert (Linda) Soto, Richard (Virginia) Soto, Connie DeLeon, Juanita (Robert) Briseno and a host of family and friends.
Rey was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Gonzalo, Felipe, Cruz, Roy, Lupe, Pete, Albert; sisters, Adela, Rosa and Luz; brothers and sisters-in-law, Juanita Soto, Lupe (Henry) Aldana, Hope DeLeon, Consuelo DeLeon, Joseph Soto; and mother and father-in-law, Jesus and Rosario Soto.
