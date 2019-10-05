NORTH LOUP — Reverend Mynor Soper, 92, of North Loup passed away on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at the Valley County Health System Hospital in Ord.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, at the North Loup Seventh Day Baptist Church. Pastor Scott Smith will officiate. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery at North Loup. Military honors will be provided by the Ralph R. Rich American Legion Post #285.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, at the Ord Memorial Chapel. Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice.
Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.