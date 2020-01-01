STERLING, Colo. — Rev. Richard Minor Bacon, 86, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at his home in Sterling, Colo.
A memorial service was held on Dec. 21 at Sterling Church of the Nazarene.
Born on March 25, 1933, in Denver, Colo., to Austin S. Bacon and Enola Bacon, the family later moved to Lincoln. Mr. Bacon was a graduate of Lincoln High and the University of Nebraska. A veteran, Mr. Bacon served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He earned his Master’s of Divinity from Lexington Theological Seminary after which he served as a pastor for the Christian Church Disciples of Christ for over 50 years. His pastorates included Atwood, Kan., Augusta, Kan., Grand Island and Minden. Before his death, he was an active member of the First Christian Church in Sterling, Colo.
Richard is survived by his brother, Kent Bacon (Sue) of Blair; brother-in-law, John Bryant (Sharon) of Mesa, Ariz; and three sons, Scott (Robin) of Olathe, Kan., Mike (Kim) and Jeff (Alicia), both of Sterling, Colo.
Mr. Bacon was grandfather to 10 grandchildren, Rylee, Colson, Trent, Tyler, Gracie, Jaden, Addison, Andy, Carter and Bennett.
Mr. Bacon is preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Rada.
A memorial fund has been established. Memorial gifts may be sent to the Richard and Rada Bacon Scholarship Fund c/o Chaney -Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, Colorado 80751.