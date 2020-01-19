Regina Whyte, 77

LINCOLN — Regina E. Whyte, 77, of Lincoln, formerly of Grand Island and Kearney, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.
Celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at All Faiths Funeral Home, 2929 S, Locust, Grand Island. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial of ashes will be at a later date in the Grand Island Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Regina was born May 4, 1942, at Heilsberg East Prussia to Erich and Edith Panczack. On Dec. 29, 1959, she was united in marriage to Samuel “Jim” Whyte in Boppard, Germany.
She retired from Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney in 2003. Later in life, she enjoyed bus trips to the casinos and time spent with family. She loved her grandchildren, but her great-grandchildren were her heart.
Those left to cherish her memory are a daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Terry Conrad of Hastings; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law Peter and Brigitte Panczack of Fritzlar Germany; a sister and brother-in-law, Marie and Manfred Henn of Boppardm Germany; a sister- and brother-in-law, Patricia and Ernest Brooks of Grand Island; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and two sons, Samuel E. and Francis L. Whyte.