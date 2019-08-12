PHILLIPS — Reeve Baker, 28, of Phillips, died Thursday, August 8, 2019 in Hamilton County. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. The Rev. Joseph Thambi will be celebrating.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at Apfel Funeral Home with a Rosary service at 7 p.m. Apfel Funeral Home is caring for the family. Online condolences may be directed to http://www.apfelfuneralhome.com. Memorials can be directed to the Family of Reeve Baker to be used in honoring his life. Family requests casual attire.
Reeve Baker was born January 31, 1991, in Aurora. He attended school in Aurora, Giltner and Central Community College. He worked at Deterding’s, Sherwin Williams and Interstate Battery.
He loved listening to classic rock and country music. He loved fishing and spending time in his favorite spot Bader Park. He played baseball for Phillips, American Legion, and Independent Baseball League the Mudcats.
Reeve is survived by his father, Rex Baker; mother, Ann Baker; sister, Chelsa Baker; brother, Spencer Baker (Jade Lech); nieces, Eisley and Oakley Baker; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, George Ferguson; grandparents, Chesley and Della Baker; grandfather, Larry Sullivan; aunt, Connie Baker; and great uncle, Larry Hill.