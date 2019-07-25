Rebecca Seeber, 40

Rebecca Ann Seeber, 40, of Grand Island died unexpectedly on Friday, July 19, 2019 at CHI Health St. Francis.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 29, at the Abundant Life Christian Center. Pastor Jay Warriner will officiate. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at All Faiths Funeral Home. A memorial fund will be established in memory of Rebecca.
Rebecca was born on June 14, 1979, at Grand Island, the daughter of Tim and Roxanne (Stout) Seeber. She was raised and received her education in Grand Island. She worked for Jimmy John’s and worked as a caretaker. Some of her enjoyments included fishing, camping and riding motorcycles. She was an artist and wrote poetry. She loved kids and spending time with family and friends. She always tried to make everyone laugh.
Those left to cherish her memory include her mom and dad, Tim and Roxanne Seeber of Grand Island; her fiancé, Mel Pompa; her sisters, Tammy (Nellys) Gutieriez, Wendy (fiancé James Thompson) McKoski and Misty Seeber; stepchildren, Chante and Shaleah Harrison; two stepgrandchildren and 13 nieces and nephews.
