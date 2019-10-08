GREELEY — Raymond E. “Rusty” Dugan, 87, of Greeley died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Merrick Medical Center in Central City, with his family at his side.
Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
More details will appear later.
