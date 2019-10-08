GREELEY — Raymond E. “Rusty” Dugan, 87, of Greeley died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Merrick Medical Center in Central City, with his family at his side.

Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.

More details will appear later.

Sign up for our Daily Obituaries Email:

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.