Raymond ‘Rusty’ Dugan, 87

GREELEY — Raymond E. “Rusty” Dugan, 87, of Greeley died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Merrick Medical Center, in Central City, with his family at his side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Greeley. The Rev. Thomas A. Ryan will celebrate the funeral mass. Burial will be in the O’Connor Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the church with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Rusty was born Aug. 28, 1932, on the family farm in Greeley County. He was the son of Edward and Frances (Dolan) Dugan.
Rusty grew up in O’Connor, attending District 17 and later St. Joseph Academy before graduating in 1949 from Sacred Heart High School in Greeley. Rusty married DeLoris Nelson on March 26, 1951, at the Church of Visitation in O’Connor. They made their home in the O’Connor and Greeley area. Rusty was a diversified farmer raising cattle, hogs, horses and grain.
Rusty loved his family. He treasured watching his children, grandchildren and community youth school and sporting events. For everyone who was blessed to share in his friendship, personality, orneriness, jokes and tricks, there was always a half stick of gum, or hot fireball jaw breaker in his overalls to offer them at ball games. Those memories and impressions will last a lifetime.
Rusty’s passion was baseball. He played on the town team for many years and continued to support the team as a regular spectator as often as he could. He was an avid hunter.
He was a role model, instilling a work ethic that is unparalleled, in his children, his nieces and nephews as well. He was a gifted dancer and enjoyed twirling DeLoris around the dance floor.
Rusty was an active member of the community. He coached basketball at O’Connor for many years. He was on the school board at O’Connor, and a member of the Greeley Saddle Club and Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Survivors of his immediate family include his wife of 68 years, DeLoris of Greeley; his children, Tom of Greeley, Joy Dugan of Laird, Colo., Doloris Ann Dugan of Greeley, Tim of Greeley, Pat of Lincoln, Don of Greeley and Terry of Omaha; and a brother, Bill, of Greeley. Others left to cherish his memory include his 18 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
Rusty was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Roy; a grandson; and 10 siblings.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Your thoughts and prayers may be given at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under Rusty’s obituary.