SHELTON — Raymond Reeder, 90, of Shelton passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Shelton Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the Shelton Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family. Memorials are suggested to the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department.
Raymond was born Nov. 2, 1929, in Wood River to Edward and Augusta (Boltz) Reeder. He received his education at Shelton Public Schools.
As a young man, he worked for Gene Schutz Furniture and then opened his own business, Reeder Paint and Floor, in 1963 and proudly supported the community until his retirement in 1995.
Raymond met the love of his life, Carleen, at the South Side Pharmacy and they were united in marriage on March 22, 1953. To this union, three sons, Brian, Kirk and Greg, were born.
Raymond and Carleen made their home in Shelton for 66 years. In January 2020, Raymond and Carleen moved to Cambridge Court Assisted Living in Kearney. They would have celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary on March 22.
He was a longtime member of the Shelton Fire Department and served in the National Guard.
Most everyone knew Raymond as the Maytag Man and knew of his love and knowledge of gardening. He freely shared his bounty of vegetables with his family, friends and neighbors. He enjoyed fishing and hunting for mushrooms with his grandkids. In the last few years, he developed a love of Kemp’s Chocolate Marshmallow Ice Cream and Cream Soda. Raymond was a happy man and never met a stranger.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Carleen of Kearney; sons, Brian (Jo) of Shelton, Kirk (DeAnna) of Kearney and Greg (Jessica) of Lincoln; grandchildren, Trevor Reeder of Shelton, Jessi Reeder of Shelton, Kristine (Josh) Silvers of Kearney and Kory Reeder of Denton, Texas; great-granddaughter, Halsey Ann Silvers; brothers, Gerald Reeder and Vermoyn Reeder; sisters, Louise Reeder and Darlene Dieken; and many nieces and nephews.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother; brother, Leland; and sisters, Glendora Maynard and Margie Borgmann.