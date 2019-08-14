OMAHA — Raymond D. “Ray” Kosmicki, 82, of Omaha was born April 7, 1937, and passed away Aug. 12, 2019.
He was born in St. Libory.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 16, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church in Omaha. Interment will take place Friday at 2 p.m. at St. Michael Cemetery in West Point.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3122 S. 74th St. in Omaha, followed by a vigil service at 7.
Raymond is survived by his wife, Kathleen E. Kosmicki; brothers, Gerald and Ronald; grandchildren; other relatives and friends; children, Kent, Robert, Michael and Karen.
Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Heart Association.
Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., have been entrusted with arrangements.