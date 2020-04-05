CENTRAL CITY — Raymond Steele McConnell, 66, of Central City died on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center in Lincoln, of complications from heart and vascular disease.
A private family graveside service will be held at Bureau Cemetery, near Pierce Chapel in rural Clarks. Memorials have been suggested to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Those left to cherish his memory are his siblings, Lois White of Sutherland, George McConnell of Central City, Vivian (Rob) Moeller of Visalia, Calif., and Steve (Lisa) McConnell of Lincoln; his nephews, Dan (Karen) Moeller, Ben (Stacy) Moeller, Joe (Morgan) Moeller, Bryan (Shauna) White, J.C. White and William McConnell; his niece, Louisa McConnell; and great-nephews and -nieces, Wesley and Hazel, Luke and Levi, Skylar, Joel and Brynlee.